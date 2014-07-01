Charges lowered against Bronx teen accused of stabbing other teen

Charges have been downgraded against a 14-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing another teen in the Bronx last month, the Bronx district attorney’s office said.

Noel Estevez is now charged with second-degree manslaughter and the case has been moved to family court, the DA’s office said. Estevez was originally charged with second-degree murder and held without bail in his arraignment last month for the June 18 stabbing death of 14-year-old Timothy Crump.

Crump was stabbed three times in the chest with a kitchen knife in the schoolyard of IS 117 in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx, police have said.

Estevez’s attorney, Eric Poulos, said his client was allegedly bullied by Crump and others for months. He stopped going to school out of fear, he said, and unsuccessfully tried to transfer schools.The day of the stabbing was Estevez’s first day back, Poulos said at his arraignment.

Estevez had been treated for psychological problems, said his family friend Milagros Arroyo, 25, after the stabbing. He tried to hang himself with a belt in May, she said.