The Gift Shop at The Corner at Nordstrom NYC is open for the holiday season.

Nordstrom’s flagship New York City store is gearing up for the holiday season with the debut of The Gift Shop at the Corner.

Located at 57th Street and Broadway, the two-floor concept is with a year-round curiosity in mind. Decked out in holiday decorations, the shop will feature a rotating mix of products across fashion, accessories, home, beauty and kids’ products, with options to put a personalized touch on your purchases.

“We envisioned The Gift Shop at The Corner as a year-round destination for discovery and a place where gifting becomes immersive, expressive, and personal,” said Olivia Kim, SVP of Creative at Nordstrom. “Through curated brand collaborations and authentic storytelling, we’re celebrating the joy of giving in all its forms.”

The Gift Shop offers a multitude of brands to choose from, including Lola Blankets, Ekster, Mod + Jo, Local Eclectic, ANNA New York, The Vintage List, DOIY, AREAWARE, Dear Annabelle, Thirsty Cowboy, Granado, Gabar, Stephen Josephs, Sofia Cashmere, Pakaway, Parallel, and Graphic Image. Through the duration of The Gift Shop, Nordstrom shoppers can stop by The Gift Box Bar, where you can build your own gift boxes with charms, ribbons, and flourishes; the embroidery station, where you can personalize your purchases on the spot; an evergreen holiday photobooth; and complimentary tailored gifting advice.

Throughout the holiday season, the Gift Shop will host activations to help further bring the holiday season to life. Upcoming programming for The Gift Shop includes:

October 25–26: Lola Blankets – Personalized tote bag with purchase

November 1–2: Literie – Custom Candle “I Ran the Marathon” Personalization

November 8: Dear Annabelle – Personalized Calligraphy Station

November 15 –16: Caftari – Free Engraving with Candle Purchase

November 21–23: Amen – Meet the Founder

November 22–23: Mod + Jo – Build Your Perfect Ear Stack

November 29–30: Thirsty Cowboy – Gift with Purchase

December 6–7: Local Eclectic – Create a Custom Charm Necklace with the Founder

December 13–14: Paralelle – Gift with Purchase

December 20-21: Ekster – Gift with Purchase

Nordstrom NYC is located at 225 W 57th St. For more information or to shop online, visit nordstrom.com.