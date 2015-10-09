Northern Arizona University shooting victims identified

The shooter is in custody, the university says.

Officials say one person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting early Friday at Northern Arizona University.

NAU said that student Colin Brough was killed in the early morning shooting, which happened at about 1:20 a.m. local time near Mountain View Hall, a student residence, at the school’s Flagstaff campus. Nicholas Prato, Kyle Zientek and Nicholas Piring were wounded and are being treated at Flagstaff Medical Center.

Police identified the alleged shooter as 18-year-old freshman Steven Jones. He is in custody and cooperating with police, authorities said.

The situation has stabilized, and the campus is not on lockdown, the school said.

NAU Police Chief Gregory T. Fowler said that it’s not clear what started the confrontation on campus.

Friday’s shooting comes eight days after a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Oregon. Authorities say the suspected gunman, Christopher Harper Mercer, killed nine people and injured another nine before turning the gun on himself during a shootout with cops. President Barack Obama was scheduled to travel to Oregon Friday to meet with the victims of the attack.