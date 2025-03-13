The New York Transit Museum is stepping up to the plate with two special nostalgia trains to the Mets’ and Yankees’ home opener games.

Yankees’ fans can ride in classic style aboard a vintage train to Yankee Stadium for the team’s opening game on March 27, while Mets’ fans can enjoy a nostalgic ride to Citi Field for the Queens-based team’s home opener on April 4.

Organized by the New York Transit Museum, each ride costs $2.90 per ticket, the same as standard subway fare.

“The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, and the hum of a vintage subway car—what better way to welcome back baseball season than with a Nostalgia Ride to Opening Day? We’re thrilled to be part of the team that gets to bring this beloved tradition back to Queens,” New York Transit Museum Director Concetta Bencivenga said.

What to expect on the New York Transit Museum train rides to Mets, Yankees home openers

The museum will roll out two vintage trains at noon on March 27 to get Bronx Bomber fans to Yankee Stadium for the team’s opening game.

The museum’s iconic four-car 1917 Lo-V train and the much-loved Train of Many Colors will depart from the uptown 4 train platform of Grand Central-42 Street at noon and will run non-stop to 161 Street-Yankee Stadium.

The IRT Lo-V Nostalgia Train, originally operated by the Interborough Rapid Transit (IRT) system, began service in 1917. The vintage train cars and hundreds of other similar cars started serving subway customers a few years before the first pitch was thrown at the original Yankee Stadium.

With rattan seats, ceiling fans and drop sash windows, transit officials said the train harkens back to an earlier age of subway travel and serves as an illustration of just how far rapid transit car design and technology have advanced.

Step back in time with the museum’s redbirds, riding across the scenic 7 line, leaving from 34 Street-Hudson Yards at noon on Friday, April 4, and making several stops on the way to Mets-Willets Point.

The New York Transit Museum’s Train of Many Colors includes a selection of cars manufactured in the 1960s: the R-33, R-33WF and R-36 cars. With “Tartar Red” and “Gunn Red” redbirds, Kale Green “Green Machines”, blue-and-silver “Platinum Mist” and the two-tone robin’s egg blue and cream “Bluebird” paint schemes, the train represents several different eras in New York City subway history.

Making select stops

The Yankees’ home opener ride will run non-stop from the uptown 4 train platform at 42 Street-Grand Central to 161 Street-Yankee Stadium.

The Mets’ home opener ride will run from 34 Street-Hudson Yards on the 7 line to Mets-Willets Point, with stops at Times Square-42 Street, 5 Avenue, Grand Central-42 Street, Vernon Blvd-Jackson Avenue, Hunters Point Avenue, Court Square, Queensboro Plaza, 61 Street-Woodside, Junction Blvd, and Mets-Willets Point.

Museum representatives noted there will be no returning trips on the nostalgia trains.

More information is available online at nytransitmuseum.org.