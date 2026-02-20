After six weeks of striking, nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian will return to work after ratifying a new contract that protects patient and nurse safety.

On Feb. 19, 4,200 NYSNA members at NewYork-Presbyterian reached a tentative agreement on a contract. Members will vote on whether to ratify the contract this weekend and, if passed, will return to work next week.

“For a month and a half, through some of the harshest weather this city has seen in years, nurses at NYP showed this city that they won’t make any compromises to patient care. They stood in the cold, snow, ice and wind, along with their union siblings, fighting back management’s attempts to cut corners on care and secured contracts that improve enforceable safe staffing ratios, improve protections from workplace violence, and maintain health benefits with no additional out-of-pocket costs for frontline nurses,” said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans, RN, BSN, CCRN. “The wins of our private sector nurses will improve care for patients, and their perseverance and endurance have shown people worldwide the power of NYSNA nurses.”

The tentative agreement includes:

Improving enforceable safe staffing standards and increasing the number of nurses to improve patient care.

Protecting health benefits for nurses that were threatened to be cut

Protecting nurses from workplace violence

Protecting immigrant patients and nurses

Adding safeguards against artificial intelligence in their contracts for the first time

Increasing salaries by more than 12% ver the life of the 3-year contract in an effort to recruit and retain nurses for safe patient care

Beat back aggressive takeaways on healthcare and safe staffing enforcement

Return the nurses to work once it is ratified.