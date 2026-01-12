Dressed in red to represent the New York State Nurses Union, hundreds of nurses, just outside New York-Presbyterian Millstein, lined the streets and roadways surrounding the medical facility, and despite the cold, remained in good spirits as they cheered one another on.

Some of the 15,000 nurses who went on strike in the Big Apple Monday told amNewYork that their walkout is more than just about wages and working conditions — but, rather, the patients in their care.

Outside of New York-Presbyterian Millstein, located at 177 Fort Washington Ave., several nurses from the hundreds across the picket line looked up at the hospital window to see a sign reading “I miss our nurses.” One caregiver, who gave her name as Adriana, said deciding not to return to work was an extremely difficult decision.

“We were on the Zoom call crying last night because we were thinking about our patients,” Adriana said. “But we are doing this for them in there. We are out here for them.”

Nurses says strike aims to bring major change

Dressed in red to represent the New York State Nurses Association, the union representing them, hundreds of nurses lined the streets surrounding NewYork-Presbyterian Millstein. Despite the January cold in the air Monday morning, they remained in good spirits as they cheered one another on.

Emma Ramirez was among the masses, and despite her smile and continued high adrenaline, as well as motivational chanting among her colleagues, she admitted it was a difficult decision to join the strike.

“This was an extremely hard decision. I don’t want to be out here at all, but I want safe staffing. I want better hospital conditions for my patients and the nurses,” Ramirez said. “We have babies in supply closets. We have unsafe conditions. We make bed spots for triplets out of one bed spot where one patient is supposed to be. We have three patients, and we’re in an ICU. It should not be like this. I don’t want to have to pick which patient I go save.”

Ramirez strove to also point out what she called the hypocrisy of the hospital management, believing her employer picks and chooses when they want to deem them as heroes.

“My message for the hospital is: In 2020, you clapped for us, now you’re on the other side of us. Please, come on,” Ramirez added.

As healthcare professionals braved the cold outside in the fight for a new contract, patients inside told amNewYork that they support the cause. Stephanie Bustillo said she brought her baby to NewYork-Presbyterian Millstein when she needed care and found the treatment of the nurses to be second to none.

“I spent a year and a few months with my baby in the hospital, and I have so much love and appreciation for the nurses; they did the most for us. I just told my mom that it gives me chills, and it makes me want to go in there, because they’re amazing. I love them,” Bustillo said. “When you see your baby in the most vulnerable situation, and you see how much they love and care for someone they don’t even know, it touches you. My baby was nobody for them. She’s my whole life, and the way they treated her was amazing.”

Hospitals dig in

According to the affected hospitals, the striking staff will be supplemented by a fleet of temporary nurses. Still, a spokesperson for Mount Sinai charged that they were unable to come to an agreement.

“Unfortunately, NYSNA decided to move forward with its strike while refusing to move on from its extreme economic demands, which we cannot agree to, but we are ready with 1,400 qualified and specialized nurses – and prepared to continue to provide safe patient care for as long as this strike lasts,” the spokesperson said.

While a spokesperson for the NewYork-Presbyterian said they are committed to negotiating a fair contract and offered higher pay, they also railed that the strike’s primary objective was to cause disruption.

“While NYSNA has told nurses to walk away from the bedside, we remain focused on our patients and their care. This strike is designed to create disruption, but we have taken the necessary steps so our patients continue to receive the care they trust us to provide,” part of the statement read. “We have proposed significant wage increases that keep our nurses among the highest paid in the city, enhancements to their outstanding employer-funded benefits and new measures that reflect our shared commitment to safe staffing and workplace safety. However, good faith bargaining requires compromise from both sides.”

Mamdani shows solidarity with nurses

It wasn’t just onsite patients who offered their support to the thousands of nurses on the streets outside hospitals across the city; newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani also lent his voice to their cause.

Speaking outside New York-Presbyterian Millstein, Mamdani urged the hospitals to reach an agreement.

“They are here for us when our children go through an emergency. They are here for us when we face a medical issue. We do not even know the names of these nurses. They show up, and all they are asking for in return is dignity, respect, and the fair pay and treatment that they deserve. They should settle for nothing less,” Mayor Mamdani. “There is no shortage of wealth in the healthcare industry, especially so at the three privately operated hospital groups at which nurses are striking.”

Leine Hurlbut, a nurse from NewYork-Presbyterian, said he has a message for the hospital.

“Listen to us. We are the front line. We want what’s best for our patients, and we just want to feel supported by them as well. We’re tired of this. It’s time for us all to be on the same page. Let’s do better for our patients. Let’s do better for our nurses,” Hurlbut said.

Photo by Dean Moses