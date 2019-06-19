NXIVM founder Keith Raniere convicted in sex cult case

Keith Raniere, the personal-growth guru who promoted himself as one of the world's smartest men and marketed his philosophy through the Albany-based group NXIVM, was convicted Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn of charges stemming from his alleged operation of a sex cut that exploited women.

The verdict after just four hours of deliberations followed six weeks of X-rated testimony headlined by four women who were involved in a secret master-slave NXIVM sub-group that branded naked women at ritualistic ceremonies, collected nude pictures and sex tapes, and required some to “seduce” Raniere.

Raniere, 58, founded NXIVM in the 1990s and sold courses to an estimated 17,000 students, but was accused of turning it into a personality cult that serviced his polyamorous lifestyle of sex with multiple partners, including at least one underage girl, and eventually creating the secret slave sect, called DOS.

He was charged last year with conspiracy, sex-trafficking, forced labor, wire fraud and leading a racketeering enterprise that fed him sexual opportunities and engaged in “racketeering acts” ranging from identity theft and extortion to child pornography and tampering with evidence in a lawsuit.

The jury of eight men and four women convicted Raniere of all the charges. He will face imprisonment of up to life at sentencing on Sept. 25.

Raniere, who has been jailed since his arrest, did not visibly react as the verdict was read, but former NXIVM members in the gallery gasped, smiled, softly cried and bowed their heads.

According to trial testimony, Raniere – despite his claimed brilliance – spent time on academic probation at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute before graduating with a mediocre GPA of 2.26, and before founding NXIVM he faced civil complaints that a multi-level marketing business he started was a pyramid scheme.

Marketed as a leadership course for aspiring leaders called Executive Success Programs, NXIVM peddled a philosophy Raniere called “rational inquiry” that urged students to shed beliefs based on instinct and indoctrination, and rethink values and ways to build a better world with help from NXIVM “coaches.”

Witnesses described different reasons – idealism, personal struggles – that attracted them to the group. It fostered community with social events like a weekly post-midnight volleyball game and Raniere, known as “Vanguard,” celebrated his birthday at an annual Lake George bash called “V-week.”

Sporting a Jesus-like beard and long hair, he compared himself to Einstein and Gandhi, ex-members said. Cult expert Rick Ross, a long-time critic, said NXIVM developed classic cultish traits – from near-worship of its leader, to vows of secrecy that isolated devotees and an impenetrable, jargon-filled ideology.

Prosecutors last year indicted Raniere and five women who helped him run the organization — including one-time “Smallville” star Allison Mack, Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman and three others who have also pleaded guilty – for crimes involving sex and abuse of women, and efforts to protect NXIVM.

Raniere, according to the testimony, had few male friends but managed an extended harem for years, carrying on relationships with multiple women and sharing a house with three, including longtime companion Pamela Cafritz, while demanding that all his sex partners remain monogamous.

One witness, a Mexican woman named Daniela whose last name was withheld, said that she and two sisters became part of the NXIVM community in New York after her parents became enamored of Raniere’s philosophies, and all three sisters became sexual conquests for him.

She said she worked for NXIVM without significant pay for years – doing data entry, book summaries and computer hacking – and after having sex with Raniere right after her 18th birthday, became his sex servant, providing him with oral sex daily and occasional intercourse on demand and micromanaging aspects of her life ranging from weight to grooming of her private areas.

After showing interest in another man, Daniela said, Raniere punished her by ordering her to stay in a room in her family’s house for nearly two years, under threat of being sent back to Mexico without papers or resources. Her testimony became the subject of forced labor and labor trafficking charges.

Daniela also testified that her younger sister Camila – nicknamed “Virgin Camila,” or “Vicibaby” by Raniere -- began having sex with him when she was 15. Prosecutors introduced records of an abortion Camila had, and highly sexualized chats with him after she grew up. The child pornography charges related to nude pictures of her.

According to testimony, Raniere formed DOS, the master-slave group, in 2016. Lauren Salzman, a top NXIVM official who pleaded guilty and so-called “first line master,” said the inner circle was required to take smiling group nude pictures for Raniere and planned a dungeon with cages and sex toys.

Three women – an equestrian named Sylvie, an actress named Nicole and a model with the pseudonym “Jay” – said they were recruited by masters with the promise of female mentoring, but not told anything about sex or Raniere.

They gave up embarrassing materials – sex tapes, false accusations against family members – to secure a vow of secrecy, they said, but then the so-called “collateral” was held over their heads to force them to undergo painful videotaped branding with Raniere’s initials, and sex with Raniere.

Sylvie said that after Raniere performed a sex act on her, he whispered that he was her “grandmaster.” Nicole testified that in their first sexual encounter, Raniere tied her to a table blindfolded and had another woman – allegedly Camilla – perform a sex act on her. “Jay” refused and left the group.

Raniere, according to testimony, believed sex with him could be therapeutic, and said some women saw “blue lights” after giving him oral sex. Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo argued that the sex could help women open up, but the testimony was the basis for charges of sex-trafficking, wire fraud and extortion.