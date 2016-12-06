NY correction officer shot in Queens home; cops release sketch of suspect

The man in the sketch is one of two male suspects, police said.

Police released a sketch Monday of a suspect in the shooting of a New York State correction officer and his wife in their Queens home last week, law enforcement sources said.

The man in the sketch is one of two male suspects, both believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

The 58-year-old correction officer was shot five times in the torso and leg and remains at the hospital in serious condition, a law enforcement source said. His wife, 52, was shot once in the left shoulder, police said.

Police say the suspects pushed their way into the home on Mathias Avenue in Jamaica and fired at both victims. It is not clear if both suspects had guns, but police said they believe there was only one shooter.

Both suspects fled the home, one eastbound on Mathias Avenue and the other westbound. Police have also released an image of one of the cars believed to be used by one of the suspects. It is a light colored Hyundai Elantra, they said.