NY correction officer shot in Queens: Suspect charged, 2nd suspect still at large, NYPD says

Shea Roberts was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police have charged a man in connection with the shooting of a New York State correction officer and his wife in their Queens home late last month.

Shea Roberts, 24, of Queens, was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

The 58-year-old correction officer was shot five times in the torso and leg and remains at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, a law enforcement source said. His wife, 52, was shot once in the left shoulder, police said.

Roberts is accused of firing at both victims after he and another suspect pushed their way into the home on Mathias Avenue in Jamaica just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 27. The pair then fled the scene, police said.

It’s not clear if the other suspect had a gun, but police said there was only one shooter.

The search for the second suspect continues, police said.