NY correction officer, wife shot in Queens home invasion, source says

A New York State correction officer and his wife were shot in their Queens home Sunday night, a law enforcement official said.

The woman, 52, answered a knock at the door of their home on Mathias Avenue in Jamaica around 7 p.m., police said. Two male suspects, believed to be in their 20s, then busted their way in and began firing at the woman and her husband, they said.

The man, 58, was shot five times in the torso and leg, and the woman was shot once in the shoulder, cops said.

The woman was able to hit one of the suspects in the head with a hammer, police said. Both suspects fled in a vehicle, but there is no description of the vehicle.

The man and woman were both taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition, cops said.