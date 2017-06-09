NY Liberty players surprise homeless girls in Girl Scout Troop 6000 with night out

The girls are members of Girls Scout Troop 6000, the first troop made up solely of homeless girls.

The city’s only Girl Scout troop made up solely of homeless girls got treated to a surprise “Girls Night Out” with NYC’s women’s basketball team Thursday night.

Troop 6000 started its night with a dinner at Planet Hollywood in Times Square, but the girls didn’t know players from the New York Liberty team would be joining them.

The players showed up to tell them they were taking them to see “Wonder Woman” and that they’d get to go to the NY Liberty game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, June 11, where they will be recognized on the court.

Ta’Shauna “Sugar” Rodgers, a guard for NY Liberty, said she was moved by the girls because she had also been homeless when she was a teenager.

“It’s just motivating to see that they started something that I never had, even though I was in the same situation as them,” she said in a statement. “Just giving back and just seeing the smiles on their faces. It means a lot to me.”

Karina, an 11-year-old in Troop 6000, said she looks up to the players.

“I love basketball, and they just make me keep moving forward and keep on doing what I do best, which is basketball. They inspire me so much,” she said in a statement.