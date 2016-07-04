NY Lottery’s virtual playing card ‘Gold Castle’ uses smartphone technology

Lottery players will be doing a lot less scratching for the big bucks.

The New York Lottery is launching a new game Tuesday that uses a smartphone to create a virtual playing card. Gardner Gurney, director of the Division of Lottery for the New York state Gaming Commission, said the augmented reality technology in “Gold Castle” will change the games forever.

Players will get a $5 card from any store and scratch off a bar code that they will scan with the NY Lottery 3D app. The phone will then show a 3-D image of a castle on top of the card and players can zoom in and click on different parts of the building.

They can then tap on the windows to reveal their prizes which range from $5 to $250,000.

Players wishing to go old school can still scratch off for their winnings.