NY minimum wage rises; $10.50 an hour for fast food workers

The state’s minimum wage went up starting Thursday for employees of various industries, particularly those working in fast food establishments.

New York’s new minimum wage rate is now $9 an hour for all workers, a 25-cent raise from the previous rate. As part of a recommendation from the state’s wage board, fast food workers in New York City will have a $10.50 an hour rate. Tipped hospitality employees, such as those who work in restaurants, hotels and other services, will have a minimum wage of $7.50 an hour, which in some cases is nearly a $3 increase from their previous rate.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been advocating for a $15 an hour minimum wage statewide, said the changes will make a “fundamental difference” for thousands of New Yorkers and the state’s economy as a whole.

“No one who works full time should ever be condemned to a life of poverty,” he said in a statement.

The increases for fast food workers are part of an annual rise in the minimum wage that will result in a $15 an hour rate on Dec. 31, 2018.

The minimum wage rate has been a hot topic around the country as elected officials and workers’ rights groups protest for better working conditions and salaries.