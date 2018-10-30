The state is offering cultural centers, religious institutions and nonpublic schools throughout New York grants of up to $50,000 to protect themselves from potential threats, officials said on Tuesday. This is the second time New York has offered such a grant.

The announcement comes just days after 11 people were killed and several others injured during a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

"Here in New York, our diversity of races, cultures, religions and beliefs has always been our greatest strength and we need to protect that legacy," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "Hate crimes have no place in New York and this funding will help those who are targeted due to their ideology, beliefs or mission to take additional steps to increase the security of their facilities and keep our communities safe."

The grants will total $10 million and offer each organization up to $50,000 per facility. Organizations with multiple facilities can submit up to three applications for a total of $150,000.

The grant, given by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, will allow facilities to pay for additional security training, cameras, door-hardening, improved lighting and other upgrades, including blast-resistant film for windows or shatter-resistant glass. Hiring security personnel is not covered under the grant.

The agency introduced the program in October of last year, and distributed $14.8 million in grants to 305 different projects, according to Cuomo's office.

"Schools, day care centers, and community centers need to be safe place where ideas, beliefs, and cultures are shared and fostered," Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Roger L. Parrino Sr. said in a statement, adding that the funding will go to "these nonprofit organizations that could be targeted by nefarious individuals or groups just because of who they are or what they believe in."

Applications for this year's grants are due by Dec. 19, according to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.