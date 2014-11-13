Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Shopper-friendly features added to NY State of Health insurance exchange

Sheila Anne Feeney
November 13, 2014
1 min read
Shopper-friendly features added to NY State of Health insurance exchange

Informational events are being held across the state.

The U.S. administration Monday dramatically cut expectations for 2015 Obamacare enrollment.
The U.S. administration Monday dramatically cut expectations for 2015 Obamacare enrollment. Photo Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

The state health insurance marketplace will reopen Saturday through Feb. 15. Promoters of the website — which last year enrolled 960,000 people, 75% of whom received financial assistance — have improved the user experience in the following ways:

A new “plan and compare” guide will ease shopping, while another feature allows consumers to get a personalized premium quote without completing an application.

A Spanish version of the website, nystateofhealth.ny.gov/spanish will debut during the enrollment period.

Information sessions will be held throughout the state. Schedules and locations can be found at info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/events. In-person assistance will be available in 48 languages through the call center: 855-355-5777.

Sheila Anne Feeney

View all posts

You may also like