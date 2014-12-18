NY State of Health Marketplace deadline extended to Dec. 20

The deadline to sign up for health insurance was extended.

The deadline to sign up for health insurance through New York’s open marketplace was extended by five days, through Dec. 20, authorities said.

The deadline to enroll or renew a plan, which was originally today, was pushed back to accommodate for last month’s “extreme winter weather,” the NY State of Health said in a statement.

Western New York and other parts of the state were covered in several feet of snow, making it unsafe for people to attend in-person enrollment activities, according to the NY State of Health.

Nearly half of all people who enrolled in the open marketplace last year worked with someone in person.