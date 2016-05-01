NYC 5 Boro Bike Tour: Street closures in Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island

The Five Boro Bike Tour began Sunday morning, causing many streets in the city to be closed. The streets affected will remain closed until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Here are the street closures in each borough:
Manhattan Portion
Whitehall Street between South and Water streets
State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place
Battery Place between State and Greenwich streets
Greenwich Street between Battery Park and Trinity Place
Trinity Place between Greenwich and Cedar streets
Church Street between Cedar and Walker streets
White Street between Sixth Avenue and Franklin Place
Sixth Avenue between Franklin and West 59th streets
West 59th Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues
Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive
East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive (inside Central Park)
Center Drive between Fifth Avenue and East Drive
East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard
Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, between West 110th and West 135th streets
East and West 135th Street, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue
Madison Avenue between East 135th and East 138th streets
Madison Avenue Bridge (Manhattan to Bronx)
HRD/FDR Drive (South bound) between Third Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street
East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue
Pleasant Avenue between 116th and 114th streets
Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (South bound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit
East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (South bound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit
Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd and East 60th streets
Queensboro Bridge (West Bound Lanes from Manhattan to Queens)
Bronx Portion
138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and Third Avenue
Third Avenue between 138th Street and Third Avenue Bridge
137th Street between Rider and Third avenues
Rider Avenue between 138th and 137th streets
Third Avenue Bridge (Bronx to Manhattan)
Queens Portion
21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North
Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard
Hoyt Avenue North between 21st and 19th streets
19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard
Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard
Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South
Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and14th Street 7
14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue
31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive
44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street
11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge
Pulaski Bridge (South Bound from Queens to Brooklyn)
Brooklyn Portion
McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue
Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street
Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street
Franklin Street between Greenpoint and Kent avenues
Kent Avenue between Java Street and Williamsburg Street West
Williamsburg Street West between Kent and Flushing avenues
Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street
North Elliot Place between Flushing and Park avenues
Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street
York Street between Navy and Gold streets
Gold Street between York and Front streets
Front Street between Gold and Old Fulton streets
Old Fulton Street between Gold and Furman streets
Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic Avenue between Furman and Columbia streets
Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street
BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano
Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (South bound from Brooklyn to StatenIsland)
Staten Island Portion
Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard
Hylan Boulevard between Bay and Edgewater streets
Edgewater Street becomes Front Street
Hannah Street between Front and Bay streets
Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace