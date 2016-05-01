NYC 5 Boro Bike Tour: Street closures in Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island

Here are the street closures along the Five Boro Bike Tour on May 1, 2016.

Streets throughout the five boroughs will be closed Sunday, May 1, 2016, for The Five Boro Bike Tour. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

The Five Boro Bike Tour began Sunday morning, causing many streets in the city to be closed. The streets affected will remain closed until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Here are the street closures in each borough:

Manhattan Portion

Whitehall Street between South and Water streets

State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

Battery Place between State and Greenwich streets

Greenwich Street between Battery Park and Trinity Place

Trinity Place between Greenwich and Cedar streets

Church Street between Cedar and Walker streets

White Street between Sixth Avenue and Franklin Place

Sixth Avenue between Franklin and West 59th streets

West 59th Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues

Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive (inside Central Park)

Center Drive between Fifth Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, between West 110th and West 135th streets

East and West 135th Street, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 135th and East 138th streets

Madison Avenue Bridge (Manhattan to Bronx)

HRD/FDR Drive (South bound) between Third Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street

East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between 116th and 114th streets

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (South bound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit

East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (South bound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit

Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd and East 60th streets

Queensboro Bridge (West Bound Lanes from Manhattan to Queens)

Bronx Portion

138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and Third Avenue

Third Avenue between 138th Street and Third Avenue Bridge

137th Street between Rider and Third avenues

Rider Avenue between 138th and 137th streets

Third Avenue Bridge (Bronx to Manhattan)

Queens Portion

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st and 19th streets

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and14th Street 7

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (South Bound from Queens to Brooklyn)

Brooklyn Portion

McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Greenpoint and Kent avenues

Kent Avenue between Java Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent and Flushing avenues

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliot Place between Flushing and Park avenues

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy and Gold streets

Gold Street between York and Front streets

Front Street between Gold and Old Fulton streets

Old Fulton Street between Gold and Furman streets

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman and Columbia streets

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano

Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (South bound from Brooklyn to StatenIsland)

Staten Island Portion

Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

Hylan Boulevard between Bay and Edgewater streets

Edgewater Street becomes Front Street

Hannah Street between Front and Bay streets

Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace