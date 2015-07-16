NYC announces it is accepting BigApps software contest submissions

At an event at city hall, the NYC mayor’s office announced Thursday that they would be accepting submissions for the city’s BigApps software development contest.

The contest, which began in 2009, is an open call for app designers and companies to build products that can help the residents of city address a number of issues related to Bill de Blasio’s OneNYC plan, including access to affordable housing, waste management, the city’s connectivity and civic engagement.

The contest will be accepting submissions until mid-October, at which point the judges will choose 20 finalists who will go on and compete for five $100,000 cash prizes and the chance to work closely with city agencies to further develop their apps.