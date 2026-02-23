NYC BLIZZARD: See how New Yorkers managed the big snowstorm, then reveled in it

The first large-scale blizzard to hit New York City in more than a decade transformed the Big Apple into a snow globe overnight. Thick icy flakes blanketed the streets, muffling the usual roar of traffic and casting the city in white stillness.

As emergency alerts urged residents to stay indoors, the storm’s peak brought near whiteout conditions, with drifts piling high along sidewalks and cars buried beneath layers of powder. At night, streetlights glowed through the haze, illuminating swirling snow.

Yet for those who dared to step outside, the blizzard offered a portal into a brief winter wonderland. Laughter echoed throughout areas like Times Square and Washington Square Park as impromptu snowball fights broke out. Adventurous New Yorkers strapped on skis and glided down avenues, while others dropped into untouched snowbanks to make angels, their coats dusted in frost.

For hours, the city that never sleeps froze over, wrapped in white, suspended in winter.