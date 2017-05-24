NYC boosts security after Manchester bombing out of ‘abundance of caution’

Although there was no known threat to the city, NYPD presence was heightened as a precaution.

Security was increased in New York City after a deadly explosion carried out by a suicide bomber in Manchester Monday night, May 22, 2017, that UK police said killed 22 people, including children. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

New York City boosted security following a deadly explosion carried out by a suicide bomber in Manchester Monday night that UK police said killed 22 people, including children.

Although there was no known threat to the city, New Yorkers were warned on Tuesday of an increase in explosive detection dogs, counterterrosim officers and bag check points, according to NYPD spokesman J. Peter Donald.

NYPD presence at high-traffic locations like Yankee Stadium and Citi Field was heightened as a precaution, said NYPD spokesman Stephen Davis, who added that the attack has sparked a review of concert venue patrol protocol.

Of specific concern to Davis was Madison Square Garden because of its proximity to Penn Station, the LIRR, NJ Transit, Amtrak and several subway lines. Closeness to public transportation makes it more difficult to alter security screening practices, Davis said.

“What if you wanted to catch a train home and you are coming home with a briefcase, you are going to have to go through a magnetometer? I think the logistics would be almost impossible to do,” an NYPD official said.

Manchester Arena was also surrounded by access to public transportation.

“We’re keenly aware that the attackers sometimes focus not inside but outside and we make our tactical plans accordingly,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also called for state law enforcement officials to “step up security and patrols at high-profile locations,” including airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems, in “an abundance of caution.”

“I am both shocked and heartbroken by the horrific explosion at the Manchester Arena in England,” Cuomo said in a statement Monday. “The safety of New Yorkers is priority No. 1, and we are in close contact with federal and local officials as we continue to remain vigilant in the wake of this tragedy.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill both said on Twitter Tuesday that the city was “closely monitoring” the events in Manchester to pinpoint any “implications for NYC.”

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack following an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, which Prime Minister Theresa May is calling the deadliest militant assault in Britain since four British Muslims killed 52 people in London suicide bombings in 2005.

With Newsday.com