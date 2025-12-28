Dig it out! NYC cleans up after first major snowstorm of 2025 as rain expected on Sunday

New Yorkers were still digging out their cars and clearing paths on Saturday and Sunday after the first major winter storm of 2025 blanketed the city, leaving behind about 4.3 inches of snow in Central Park this weekend.

On Saturday night, New Yorkers were outside shoveling mountains of remaining snow, sprinkling some last-effort salt and chopping ice that formed on sidewalks to keep their families and passersby safe while traveling.

NYC’s Emergency Management’s Code Blue remained in effect through Sunday morning, alerting residents to ongoing extreme cold weather.

The weekend storm, which prompted a state of emergency from Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 26, covered the city with its deepest snow accumulation since Jan. 28-29, 2022, when 8.3 inches of the white stuff fell on the Big Apple.

Snowfall began at around 5:30 p.m. during Friday’s afternoon rush hour. However, many commuters were able to avoid much of the snow, which began accumulating at around 9 p.m. in neighborhoods throughout the city.

Janna DeLecce of Queens told amNewYork her commute was easy. During her travels, she saw sanitation plows and salt trucks parked along Woodhaven and Cross Bay Boulevards by the time she got home at around 6 p.m.

“No snow. No traffic I just got off the bus, and there is light snow,” she said, adding that she hoped the bus stops were clear for other commuters, too.

City and state agencies prepared in advance for storm travel. Alternate side of the street parking was suspended, NYC Transit workers were stationed at critical outdoor locations to respond to weather conditions and the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) starred in the emergency management by unleashing 700 salt spreaders and over 2,000 plows to fight the post-holiday storm throughout the weekend.

Though the storm was not as severe as expected, New Yorkers still needed their streets plowed and their sidewalks cleared.

Rich Candia, who lives on Staten Island’s South Shore, said he was up bright and early on Saturday to shovel around his house. Approximately 2 inches of snow fell near his home in Eltingville.

“I shoveled, but it was more difficult than last time because there was a layer of ice at the bottom We only had 2 inches this time and 5 inches last time,” Candia said.

Despite DSNY’s efforts, island residents said some streets were more cleared than others around the borough. Overall, Candia said DSNY did a “fair job” with snow removal, especially considering only 2 inches accumulated in his neighborhood.

David Altamirano had plans to travel to Pennsylvania over the weekend but canceled after reports of severe weather started to unfold.

“This snowstorm was described to be the worst of 2025 in terms of climate, but here in the South Shore or some other places in Staten Island, it was not buried in the snow they predicted,” he said, adding that he feels the city dropped the ball on cleaning.

“I traveled from Annadale to Martling Avenue [on the North Shore] and I don’t see the city cleaning the streets, I’m seeing the civilians doing it for the city,” he said.

Vincent Priolo, also from Staten Island, said his block in Westerleigh was plowed multiple times on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, above-freezing winter temperatures are in the forecast over the coming days that will likely help melt lingering snow. More precipitation is expected in the form of rain, with a high/low temperature of 39/35 degrees on Sunday.