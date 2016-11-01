NYC coat drive: New York Cares launches texting program to increase donations

This year, New Yorkers can text a donation to help New York Cares reach its goal.

Donating a coat is as easy as reaching into your pocket.

New York Cares launched a text-donation program Tuesday to reach its goal of collecting at least 125,000 coats this year.

New Yorkers can donate money toward new coats and shipping in increments of $20 by texting “COAT” to 41444.

Drop-off bins will be in place on Nov. 15.

“We understand that not everyone has an extra coat at home to donate or can make it to a drop-off site, but we know that many people in the metropolitan area can make a text donation.” New York Cares executive director Gary Bagley, said in a statement.

There’s extra need this year, the program’s 28th, because there’s a rise in homelessness and income inequality, as about 60,000 New Yorkers reside in a shelter and 1.7 million city residents live below the poverty line, Bagley said.

The drive will last until Dec. 31 with coat drop-off bins located in offices, police stations, churches and other locations. Log onto www.newyorkcares.org/coat-drive for more information.