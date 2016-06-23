NYC college dorms: Study compares cost of campus living to surrounding neighborhoods

The message, kids: If you want to live in NYC, stay in school.

There are a lot more reasons to choose a Manhattan college dorm room than just the cafeteria food.

A study released Thursday by StreetEasy found that students attending schools in Manhattan were saving a lot of cash by sticking to campus housing compared to their peers who attend outer borough schools.

For example, living in an dorm at NYU, which already charges $24,531 in tuition a semester, would cost $2,031.68 a month in rent, $668.32 less than the single room apartments in the Village, according to the study.

However, dorms at the College of Staten Island, which charges $13,268 for tuition for out of state students, cost $1,550.11 a month, which is $675.11 more than a single room in the borough.

Here is a breakdown of NYC colleges, from StreetEasy:

Hunter College: Average monthly cost estimate of a single room:$781.87; Median cost of living off-campus: $2,650; Pricedifference: –$1,868.13

Columbia University: Average monthly cost of a single room: $1,009.82; Mediancost of living off-campus:$2,200; Pricedifference: –$1,190.18

Pace University: Average monthly cost of a single room: $1,997.78; Median cost of living off-campus:$3,150; Pricedifference: -$1,152.22

NYU:Average monthly cost of a single room: $2,031.68; Mediancost of living off-campus: $2,700; Price difference: -$668.32

LIU Brooklyn: Average monthly cost of a single room: $1,962.35; Mediancost of living off-campus: $2,075; Price difference: -$112.65

Brooklyn College: Average monthly cost of a single room: $1,674.07; Mediancost of living off campus: $1,200; Pricedifference: $474.07

Fordham University: Averagemonthly cost of a single room: $1,743.41; Mediancost of living off campus: $1,132.50; Pricedifference: $610.91

Queens College: Average monthly cost of a single room: $1,578.89; Mediancost of living off campus: $1,450; Pricedifference: $128.89

St. John’s University: Averagemonthly cost of a single room: $1,490.37; Mediancost of living off campus: $1,325; Pricedifference: $165.37

College of Staten Island: Average monthly cost of a single room: $1,550.11; Median cost of living off campus: $875; Pricedifference: $675.11