All NYC construction projects searchable with interactive online map

A new online database includes information on all ongoing construction in New York City. Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter

New Yorkers can now sate their curiosity about construction sites from the comfort of their computers. A new interactive online map provides up-to-date information on active major construction projects all over the city.

The “Construction on Your Block” map, published Wednesday by the Department of Buildings, shows the locations of all permitted new building construction as well as ongoing expansion work at pre-existing structures. It also updates in real time as construction permits are issued and expire.

Each point on the map provides links to the construction project’s property profile overview and application details. Visitors to the website can sort and search permit data in 36 categories, including permit type, square footage and proposed number of dwelling units. It also displays information about the top 10 biggest projects, most expensive projects, tallest new buildings, most dwelling units, highest estimated cost and occupancy square footage.

The map is one of the city’s several interactive data tools, like its real-time active sidewalk shed map.

“New York has always been defined by change, and that remains true today, with major construction projects taking place in every neighborhood across the five boroughs. This real-time map puts the power of DOB’s data in the hands of all New Yorkers — giving detailed information about construction on your block, your neighborhood and citywide,” buildings commissioner Rick Chandler said in a statement. “The public owns this data, and we are committed to putting it to work for all New Yorkers.”