A city corrections officer was ordered held without bail Thursday in a December 2016 sneak attack on a woman in Long Beach, Long Island, that left her with “catastrophic head and brain injuries,” police said.

Ralph Keppler, 27, of Lynbrook was lurking near the victim’s home when the assault happened on Dec. 4, Long Beach police said Thursday.

Keppler’s attorney, Jim Druker of Garden City, said his client sued the victim before the attack, after he gave her thousands of dollars to develop a dating app that never materialized.

He said Keppler was at his home having dinner and wrapping gifts at the time of the attack.

“This arrest yesterday came out of the clear blue,” Druker said. “I want to find out what evidence they have to tie Ralph Keppler to the crime.”

Keppler waited for the woman outside of her home on New York Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., then attacked her from behind, striking her in the head with a metal barbell handle, according to court records.

The attack left the victim with a partially collapsed cranium and the loss of her right eye, court records show.

The woman was taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital where she currently remains in a vegetative state, records show.

“It is alleged that Keppler specifically targeted this victim,” police said in a news release.

Keppler was arrested and arraigned Thursday at Long Beach City Court on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree, police said. He was remanded back into custody and is due to return to court Tuesday, police said.

Keppler was arrested while at work at Rikers Island on Wednesday, Druker said.

“I don’t believe he did it,” Druker said. “I’ve never believed he did it. I just can’t imagine this case is going to go anywhere.”

A spokesman for the Nassau County district attorney’s office declined comment.