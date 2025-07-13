NYC Council expected to vote Monday on wage and workplace protections for delivery workers

The NYC Council is expected to vote on various items at its Stated Meeting on July 14, including wage and workplace protections for delivery workers.

Council members will vote on a list of legislative items that would benefit delivery app workers. Among the items on the docket include a bill sponsored by Council Member Shaun Abreu to require third-party food and grocery delivery services to offer a tipping option of at least 10% of the purchase price on each food or grocery delivery order.

Two other Abreu-sponsored bills would make tipping available before or at the same time an order is placed and compel delivery services to pay contracted workers no later than seven calendar days after the end of a pay period.

The council will also vote on Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez’s bill about delivery worker protections, including requirements for access to bathrooms, distribution of fire safety materials and insulated delivery bags.

Additionally, Council Member Sandy Nurse’s bill requires third-party grocery delivery services to pay their delivery workers a minimum pay rate that would meet or exceed that set by Department of Consumer and Worker Protections.

The starting pay of app-based delivery workers in the city is $21.44.

According to the city council, the bills are part of the members’ efforts to “comprehensively address concerns related to delivery app services and workers.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the council passed a package of bills establishing minimum wages and working conditions for delivery workers who contract with third-party food delivery platforms.

The council will also vote on unrelated bills about displaced tenants, support for children in foster care and the juvenile justice system, correcting sex designations on death records, release of mayoral records about toxins at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attacks, among other items.