New Year’s Eve will ring in a sparkling new year, kicking off a calendar of patriotic events in NYC to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

After all, what do you give to a country that turns 250 years old this year? You give it national pride, patriotism and a slew of exciting events for Americans of all ages to enjoy!

Many NYC events to celebrate America’s 250th birthday will take place throughout 2026. But the semiquincentennial fun kicks off just after midnight on Jan. 1, setting the pace for a year’s worth of patriotic-themed events scheduled across the country, including within the Big Apple.

A special Times Square ceremony for America’s 250th birthday

This year, the Times Square Ball will light up in red, white and blue. After it drops, it will rise again above the illuminated 2026 sign, as the first-ever release of 2,000 pounds of red, white and blue confetti falls on the Crossroads of the World. It will not fall again until July 3 in yet another celebration of patriotism and birthday excitement.

The nonpartisan America250 organization, established by Congress in 2016, has taken the lead on organizing the event. But as spectacular as it will undoubtedly be, there are still plenty of other America-themed events taking place throughout the year in NYC and around the country—after all, a little bit of Uncle Sam lives in the hearts of all Americans.

NYC during the Revolutionary War: 1776 to 1783

Before browsing these upcoming events, take a moment to refresh your knowledge of NYC’s role in America’s independence. The profound history, sacrifice and dedication demonstrated by colonial pioneers, soldiers and freedom fighters before and during the Revolutionary War can not be ignored. Their efforts and immense sacrifices in the years preceding the country’s independence laid the foundation for the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

Founding Father John Adams once called New York the “nexus of the northern and southern colonies.” And the Big Apple was at the heart of it all.

NYC was extremely strategic for the Revolutionary War effort, which started in 1776. The American colonies at the time, tired of living under an oppressive monarchy, penned the Declaration of Independence — an act of treason punishable by confiscation of land or death.

Meanwhile, the British recognized the importance of NYC early on in the war. The British, also known as the Red Coats, dealt a crushing blow to the newly formed nation. The Battle of Brooklyn forced General George Washington and his army out of the city, leading to a seven-year occupation by the British, who used the city as their main base of operation and supply.

The war escalated in Manhattan early on, too. One-third of the lower part of the borough burned, which many at the time attributed to patriot sympathizers.

The Revolutionary War ended with the colonies coming out victorious. NYC celebrated the triumphant return of Washington in 1783, who was sworn in as the nation’s first president at Federal Hall on April 30, 1789, officially launching the United States government. At the time, Delaware had already become the first state in 1787, but NYC was the nation’s first capital before it moved to where it is today in Washington, DC.

Events in NYC for America’s 250th birthday

WHERE: One Times Square, Manhattan

WHEN: July 3, just after midnight

WHAT: For the first time ever, the iconic Times Square ball will drop twice in one year—on New Year’s Eve and before Independence Day to mark the country’s special milestone. Patriotic music, confetti and a pyrotechnic display will mark the occasion throughout the night on Dec. 31. And on July 3, the ball will drop again.

WANT TO GO? More information is at america250.org.

WHERE: Fraunces Tavern Museum, 54 Pearl St., Manhattan

WHEN: Ongoing

WHAT: New York’s oldest tavern, where in 1783, George Washington gathered his officers nine days after the British evacuated NYC to say farewell. The tavern has an onsite museum with an exhibit where visitors learn the stories of everyday people fighting for their beliefs. Displays include a letter from Nathan Hale to his brother, his last known letter before the British hanged him as a spy. Other treasures from the museum’s 8,000-piece collection are featured in the exhibit.

FUN FACT: A pint of beer and chicken pot pie was Washington’s go-to meal at Fraunces Tavern.

WHERE: Pier 86, W. 46th Street and 12th Avenue, Manhattan

WHEN: July 5-8

WHAT? The Intrepid will host the annual Fleet Week this year between July 5-8. Throughout the weekend, visitors will enjoy music and explore various displays, activities and demos from the military, including the U.S. Marines, Coast Guard, Office of Naval Research.

WANT TO GO? Admission $38; $36, seniors; $28, children ages 5-12; free for children ages 4 and younger.

WHERE: New York Harbor

WHEN: July 3, 1-3 p.m.; July 4, 7:30-11:30 a.m.

WHAT: NYC will host a large flotilla of tall ships from around the world, all passing in presidential review and saluting the Statue of Liberty.

WANT TO GO? Some events require tickets; more information is at sail4th.org.

WHERE: Along the East River

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: In addition to the nation’s 250th birthday, Macy’s will celebrate its 50th July 4 fireworks display. Barges are traditionally located in the East River, making most of Lower Manhattan a great vantage point.

WANT TO GO? More information to be announced.

WHERE: Canyon of Heroes on Broadway, Lower Manhattan

WHEN: July 6

WHAT: This celebration will formally recognize veterans of the Global War on Terror with a parade down the famed Canyon of Heroes. The event comes at a powerful moment in history, America’s birthday and on the heels of the 250th birthdays of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.

WANT TO GO? More information is at nyc.gov.

WHERE: Jones Beach in nearby Long Island’s Nassau County

WHEN: July 5-6, 10 a.m.- p.m.

WHAT: The ever-popular air show will move from Memorial Day weekend to July this year. It will be headlined by the Blue Angels military planes that will display their aerial power and precision. The best viewing is from the shoreline of Jones Beach State Park.

WANT TO GO? The event is free but there is a parking fee.