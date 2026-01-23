Get those snow shovels out now: New York City is expected to be walloped by extreme cold and a major winter storm this weekend.

Bundle up, New York City — we are about to take an arctic plunge into extreme cold ahead of a major winter storm.

The National Weather Service announced that very cold weather, which will drop the mercury into the teens, is due to arrive Friday night. With some hard cold already in the area, the Big Apple could see a big snowmaker on Sunday into Monday.

New York City is now under a winter storm warning from 3 a.m. Sunday morning until 6 p.m. Monday night, with the NWS predicting at least 10 inches of the white stuff to fall when all is said and done.

Here’s what you need to know about the extreme winter weather heading our way:

When are the temperatures dropping, and how low will they go?

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will begin plunging on Friday, with temperatures dropping as low as 12° that night. Wind chills will make it feel like it’s below zero.

Saturday will be absolutely brutal by New York winter standards, with a high of just 19° under partly sunny skies and blustery conditions; with the wind chill, it will feel like just 10º.

When will the storm start?

Clouds will increase on Saturday, and then the snow will arrive early Sunday morning.

The NWS expects heavy snow and blustery conditions all day on Sunday, with temperatures not getting above 26º. The snow is expected to continue well into Monday, when high temperatures again will not get above 30º.

At this time, it is predicted that the winter storm will begin early in the morning on Sunday, Jan. 25, and will continue slightly into Monday, Jan. 26.

How much snow will we get?

The NWS predicts final snowstorm totals to range between 10 and 14 inches. A brief changeover to a wintry mix is possible on Sunday evening that could tamp down the predicted totals, but also result in an additional accumulation of sleet and ice.

How much or little snow the city gets depends on the track of a low-pressure system set to develop over the southeast United States. Should the center of the system track farther south, New York will see less snow; if the center moves farther north, the city could see significant snow totals.

How is the city preparing for the cold snap?

The city is working closely with the National Weather Service to prepare for the extreme weather. The Department of Sanitation has already begun brining major streets with a salt mixture to reduce snow and ice accumulations when the snow arrives. The city has also mobilized its fleet of plows and salt spreaders to go to work keeping all streets clear during the storm.

New York City’s Emergency Management System recommends that, in the event of extreme cold, New Yorkers winterize their homes and cars before the cold arrives by insulating walls and attics, ensuring they have sufficient heating fuel and safe emergency heating equipment available. New Yorkers should also make sure all necessary devices are charged in the event of an outage, turn refrigerators to a colder setting and let faucets drip to prevent freezing.

For a full list of winterizing tips, visit nyc.gov/site/em/ready/winter-weather-prep.

Where can I stay updated?

You can stay connected through the city’s Emergency Management System by calling or texting 311 or following the agency on social media.