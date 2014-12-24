NYC flights delayed as rainy weather complicates travel on Christmas Eve

Forecasters say the rain could continue into Thursday morning.

Flight delays were reported Wednesday at New York City’s three major airports as rainy weather soaked holiday travel plans.

Delays were reported by the Federal Aviation Administration’s online flight tracking site at John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark International Airport.

The FAA was reporting one-hour delays for flights destined for Philadelphia International Airport. There were also general departure and arrival delays of 15 minutes or less.

The FAA suggested checking with airlines to determine flight status.

The National Weather Service said the rain could continue into the evening but would taper off by Christmas morning.

Fog had also been reported throughout Wednesday.

David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said this Christmas Eve could rank among the top 10 wettest on record.