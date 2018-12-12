World Cup, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain top 2018 Google searches by New Yorkers

Coming in fourth and fifth were Mac Miller and Black panther, respectively.

The World Cup and celebrity deaths were among the topics most searched by New Yorkers this year, according to Google.

The online search giant released its data for the top searches of 2018 on Wednesday, reporting this year’s global soccer tournament as the most queried topic among city users. The 2018 World Cup was also the most-searched topic nationwide.

The following top searches among city dwellers dealt with the suicides of prominent New Yorkers Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. Rapper Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in September, was the fourth most-searched item, Google said. Marvel’s blockbuster movie "Black Panther" ranked fifth on the most-searched list.

Below are some other notable "tops" pulled from nationwide searches:

Top news search: World Cup

Top celebrity search: Demi Lovato

Top actor search: Logan Paul

Top athlete search: Tristan Thompson

Top politician search: Stacey Abrams

Top "loss" search: Mac Miller

Top musicians search: Demi Lovato

Top movie search: Black Panther

Top songs search: Bohemian Rhapsody

Top TV show search: Roseanne

Top video game search: Fortnite