Governors Island latest area push by city for tourists

Governors Island — open to the public through Sept. 27 and offering free weekend tours, two forts (Castle Williams and Fort Jay) and a bevy of cultural and recreational opportunities — is the latest “neighborhood” to be featured in NYC & Company’s insider guides.

The selection of Governors Island as a featured destination will be announced this week in Shanghai as part of a new initiative to boost Chinese tourism in NYC, already up 250% in five years.

Among the lures of Governors Island is a “hammock grove,” the LMCC Arts Center, an urban farm with weekend educational sessions, a food court with international offerings, car-free bike paths and bike rentals.

More information can be found at nycgo.com/insiderguides.