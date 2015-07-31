3rd death linked to Legionnaires’ outbreak clustered in the South Bronx

Health officials says the number of reported cases has now climbed to 57.

Health officials say the death toll from the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in the South Bronx has now climbed to three.

The Health Department also said Friday that 57 cases have now been confirmed since the outbreak was identified July 10. Officials say the third person who has died of the disease also had “underlying medical problems.”

The city has begun daily hospital checks as it works to stem the outbreak. The bacteria that causes the disease flourishes in wet and warm environments like water towers. The disease can cause multiple symptoms including fatal pneumonia.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is working to find and test rooftop water towers and cooling systems across the South Bronx.

The mayor’s office said health officials had tested 17 sites, identifying three sources of the bacteria: cooling towers at Concourse Plaza, the city-owned Lincoln Hospital and the Opera House Hotel.

The mayor’s office said no guests at the hotel are among the 57 cases reported so far.