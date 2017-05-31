NYC Mafia members, Lucchese crime family leaders arrested, DOJ says

The 19 Mafia members were charged with a slew of crimes including murder, officials said.

Several members of the Lucchese crime family were arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, the Department of Justice said. Photo Credit: Amtrak

Nineteen known Mafia members, including leaders of a New York City crime family, were arrested by federal agents and charged with a slew of crimes including murder on Wednesday, officials said.

The individuals arrested are part of the criminal organization known as La Cosa Nostra. The majority are members of the Lucchese crime family, one of the original Mafia families operating in the city, according to the Department of Justice.

Matthew Madonna, the street boss of the Lucchese family, Steven “Wonder Boy” Crea Sr., the underboss, and Steven Crea Jr. are among those accused of murdering mobster Michael Meldish, who was found fatally shot in the head in his car in Throgs Neck on Nov. 16, 2013.

Steven Crea Sr. and other members were charged with distributing drugs, including cocaine, heroin and oxycodone. The “underboss” is also accused of mail and wire fraud in connection to the expansion of a city hospital, the indictment said.

Other crimes committed by the members, primarily between 2000 and 2017, include assault, extortion, robbery, gambling and witness intimidation.

Below are the names of the members arrested:

Matthew Madonna (street boss)

Steven Crea, Sr. aka “Wonder Boy” (underboss)

Joseph Dinapoli (consigliere)

Steven Crea Jr.

Dominic Truscello aka “Dom”

John Castelucci aka “Big John”

Tindaro Corso aka “Tino”

Joseph Venice

James Maffucci aka “Jimmy the Jew”

Joseph Datello aka “Big Joe” and “Joey Glasses”

Christopher Londonio

Paul Cassano aka “Paulie Roast Beet”

Terrence Caldwell aka “T”

Vincent Bruno

Brian Vaughan

Carmine Garcia aka “Spanish Carmine”

Richard O’Connor

Robert Camilli

John Incatasciato