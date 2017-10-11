A Manhattan man was charged on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to kill members of a Denver-based company with “Las Vegas part 2.”

Victor Casillas, 34, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on several criminal charges, including making an extortionate threat, and remanded without bail by Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo in the Eastern District of New York, according to a spokesman for the court.

Casillas was involved in a dispute with an unidentified tech company, which “gives credits, exchangeable for money, for referring other users,” according to the FBI. The company shut down several of Casillas’ accounts three weeks ago after they determined he was setting up dummy identities to obtain the cash bonuses, the agency said.

Casillas immediately began sending the company threatening messages, including one that stated, “I HOPE YOU CLEARLY UNDERSTAND IF THE LAW DONT GET YOU.....I WILL!!!!..”, with a picture of two submachine guns, according to a criminal complaint.

He sent several similar messages to the company and included a reference to the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas, in an Oct. 4 emailed titled “GET READY FOR A LAS VEGAS REPEAT (Final Warning),” the FBI said.

If convicted, Casillas faces up to 20 years in prison.