About 50,0000 marathon runners make their way through Brooklyn at the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 5, 2023.

Marathon runners will flood the streets of New York City in less than two days, on Sunday, Nov. 2. The global sporting event welcomes athletes from around the world to run across the city’s five boroughs — the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Hosted by the New York-based nonprofit New York Road Runners in partnership with more than 600 charity organizations, including the American Red Cross, The Fresh Air Fund and PAWS NY, the NYC Marathon is a celebration of unity and diversity — and a major economic driver for the city.

“Whether it’s a young athlete crossing their first finish line or an older adult finding community through movement, New York Road Runners is helping people of all ages and backgrounds discover the transformative power of running. And, collectively, we are having an impact on our beloved city,” said Nnenna Lynch, New York Road Runners board chair.

More than 50,000 runners from over 100 countries are expected to participate. The first wave will begin with the men’s professional wheelchair division at 8 a.m., followed by the women’s professional wheelchair division, the handcycle category and select athletes with disabilities at 8:22 a.m., the professional women’s open division at 8:35 a.m., and the professional men’s open division at 9:05 a.m. Family and friends can track runners during the marathon using the official TCS New York City Marathon app.

Tata Consultancy Services has been the official title partner of the New York City Marathon since 2012, when it became the marathon’s technology sponsor. The multinational technology company, which operates in 46 countries, reported revenue of more than $30 billion in fiscal year 2025.

The New York Road Runners’ latest economic impact study reported that the nonprofit’s year-round events contribute about $1 billion to the city’s economy, comparable to the combined fiscal impact of home games for the New York Yankees and Mets. The 2024 New York City Marathon generated an estimated $700 million in spending, roughly equivalent to the city’s entire holiday shopping season.

According to the 2025 Impact Report, New York Road Runners saw membership grow 6.6% in the 2024-25 fiscal year, reaching a record high of 81,447 members. This growth corresponded with a 7% increase in overall event and program participation. The nonprofit’s annual impact reflects growth in community programs, memberships, fundraising and volunteerism.

“At New York Road Runners, our goal is to get more people running, more often, which in turn builds healthier lives and a stronger city,” Lynch said.