NYC MARATHON: Finish line in Central Park is ready for runners after painting ceremony

The annual ceremonial painting of the blue line officially began on Oct. 29 at 67th Street and Central Park West, as city officials and New York Road Runners (NYRR) coordinators prepare for over 55,000 runners to complete the 26.2-mile course spanning all five boroughs, which takes place on Nov. 2.

The lines have been drawn for the upcoming TCS New York City Marathon on Wednesday, as the Big Apple prepares for the world’s largest and most iconic sporting event taking place this weekend.

“Last year, we broke the record for the largest marathon ever with 55,600 finishers, and this Sunday, with the entire world looking on, we have a pretty good chance of doing the same and breaking that record again. No promises, but we may do it yet again,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of New York City Road Runners. “The New York City Marathon is uniquely inclusive and accessible, with the professional winners, including Olympians and Paralympians, running right in front of our final finishers and participants from more than 150 countries, between the ages of, and this is true, 18 on the low end to 91 years old.”

Simmelkjaer shared that this expansive event attracts thousands of runners and more than two million spectators every year, and its coordination would not be possible without the help of city agencies and brand partners, including the NYPD, FDNY, NYC Parks, MTA, Department of Sanitation, and others.

“This Sunday, New York City will host the 54th running of the New York City marathon. One of the city’s most celebrated traditions that brings New Yorkers together and draws visitors from across the globe,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tisch said there are no credible threats marathon security, but the NYPD will be out in full force Sunday to ensure that all participants and spectators have a safe day.

In addition to being a cherished city event, the TCS New York City Marathon contributes nearly $700 million in economic impact as it coincides with the holiday shopping season.

“This isn’t just a good day for the runners and the spectators. It is a good day for everyone in New York City to have such an amazing impact,” Simmelkjaer said. “We are honored to work with the talented and committed individuals from all of the organizations represented by the people behind me every single year.”