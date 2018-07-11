Runners may now qualify for the New York City Marathon without setting foot in the Big Apple.

The New York Road Runners opened registration Wednesday for its first-ever virtual marathon race, which will take place Nov. 1-4. All participants who complete the virtual race in less than 6 1/2 hours will earn a spot in the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon, according to Michael Capiraso, the president and CEO of the Road Runners.

Available spots are limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Road Runners website.

“The TCS New York City Marathon is already the largest marathon in the world, and we are excited to extend the opportunity to runners all over the world,” Capiraso said in a statement.

Athletes from around the world can complete the 26.2-mile run at any outdoor location. Runners must document their route via a GPS running device, and log their time through the Strava app. Runners who have qualified to run in the 2018 New York City Marathon are disqualified from participating in the virtual race.

Qualifying virtual marathon runners will receive a complimentary virtual trainer program and a medal in addition to their 2019 marathon spot, the Road Runners said.

Interested runners can register and submit the application fee on the Road Runners website, nyrr.org.