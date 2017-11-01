Security at the New York City Marathon on Sunday will be beefed up to unprecedented levels, with rooftop observations and sniper teams more than doubling, additional officers with high-powered weapons, and the most blocker vehicles ever deployed for the race, officials said Wednesday.

The heightened security comes as investigators continue to piece together the alleged plot of Sayfullo Saipov, 29, who killed eight people when he drove a rental pickup truck onto a lower Manhattan bike path, authorities said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The city expects about 50,000 runners to take part in the race with 2.5 million spectators watching along the route.

“We will look forward to the marathon on Sunday. It will go on as scheduled. It will be an extraordinary event as it always is,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It will be well protected as it always is, but we will take additional measures to ensure that.“

NYPD Chief of Department Carlos Gomez said the NYPD will add more sand trucks and blocker vehicles along the parade route, the most that have ever been deployed for the event.

Rooftop observation teams as well as counter sniper teams will more than double, Gomez said.

Heavy weapons teams from various divisions of the NYPD will also be stationed along the route. They include the department’s Emergency Service Unit and the department’s quick-reaction anti-terrorism teams, the Strategic Response Group and the Critical Response Command, Gomez said. All groups will also be able to mobilize at a moment’s notice.

Aviation units will fly high above the route scanning rooftops, while plain-clothed officers will mix in with the crowd of spectators to spot any suspicious activity. And that adds to the heavy presence of uniformed officers along the route as well as those directing traffic.

Canine units will also be deployed along the route.

“We look for it to be a very safe and enjoyable Sunday,” Gomez said.

New York Road Runners officials released a statement after the attack on Tuesday and said there are extensive safety and security measures that are already in place.

“We are constantly reviewing our plans with law enforcement and will consider any necessary modification or enhancements,” according to the statement.

Authorities pointed to Sunday’s race as a symbol of the city not giving in to terror. Officials also said that there were no known terror threats for the New York City Marathon.

“The marathon will go on because New York goes on and it’s an important event for all New Yorkers,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.