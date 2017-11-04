Sunday’s New York City marathoners might be sporting some plastic.

With a 50 percent chance of rain in the forecast at race time, some 50,000 runners might have to turn plastic bags into impromptu raincoats. Puddles and slippery roads could also pose hazards.

Among those facing the conditions are 21 Olympians, 18 Paralympians, 12 past New York City champions, and all four of last year’s winners — runners and wheelchair athletes.

Sunday's wet weather will also impact the more than 2.5 million spectators that are expected to line the 26.2-mile route of the world’s largest marathon, which runs from Staten Island, north through Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, before heading south to Manhattan and Central Park, where the race ends.

On the bright side, the National Weather Service is forecasting unseasonably warm temperatures, in the mid-60s.

AccuWeather is forecasting a 40 percent chance of showers around the time that professional women runners — including four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan, a four-time Olympian — set out on the 47th annual TCS New York City Marathon at 9:20 a.m.

The first of four waves and the professional men, including Meb Keflezighi, 42, the 2004 Olympic silver medalist and only American to win the New York Marathon (in 2009) in 34 years, are scheduled to start at 9:50 a.m., organizers said. Chance of showers after 10 a.m. drop slightly, to 37 percent.

The final wave of runners kicks off at 11 a.m., under expected cloudy skies.