Living made micro: NYC now accepting applications for teeny apartments

One of the completed modules with kitchen by Capsys Corp., a modular manufacturer, is part of New York City’s micro apartment project underway at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, April 9, 2015. Once the apartments are completed, they will be moved to Manhattan Photo Credit: Mikki Hamlett

Applications are now available for anyone looking to live in the city’s first micro apartment complex.

The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development released the application Tuesday for 14 affordable units at the My Micro NY building at 335 East 27th St. The Kips Bay building, which is in the final stages of construction, consists of 55 studio apartments that are between 260 and 360 square feet and were built separately in a in a Brooklyn factory.

The building is part of a city pilot to test out the efficiency of a home that’s smaller than the current legal minimum size of 400 square feet for buildings constructed after 1987.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed the micro units, which include bathrooms and kitchens, three years ago as a way to combat the city’s growing housing crisis.

Eleven of the affordable studios will rent for $950 a month to a single occupant who makes between $34,526 and $48,350 a year or two occupants who make between $34,526 and $55,250 a year. Three of the affordable studios will rent for $1,492 a month to a single occupant who makes between $53,109 and $78,650 a year or two occupants who make between $53,109 and $89,830 a year.

Interested New Yorkers have until Nov. 2 to submit their applications, which can be found at www.nyc.gov/housingconnect, or requested by mail at Lespmha Micro 228 East 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009. Preference will be given to residents who live in Manhattan’s Community Board 6 and municipal employees.