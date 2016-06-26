NYC monument to honor Orlando nightclub shooting victims, LGBT community, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says

A new commission will design and build a monument dedicated to hate crime victims.

A NYC monument will honor the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said ahead of the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 26, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the creation of a New York City monument to honor the LGBT community, the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting and all victims of hate crimes.

“In the wake of tragedy in Orlando, I am establishing a commission to create a monument honoring the fight for equal rights and all victims of hate, intolerance and violence,” Cuomo said in a statement Sunday morning before the start of the 2016 NYC Pride March.

The mass shooting at the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on June 12 killed 49 people and injured dozens.

The governor has chosen 10 people, including leaders of the city’s LGBT community, to be on the commission to design and build the memorial. The potential locations of the monument include Battery Park City and the Chelsea Piers.

Cuomo also designated the Stonewall Inn a New York State historic site. It was designated a national monument on June 24 by President Barack Obama.