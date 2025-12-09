NYC’s most dangerous: Safe streets coalition spotlights hazardous intersections in push for universal ‘daylighting’ bill

A coalition of safe streets advocates released a new analysis of Department of Transportation (DOT) data on Tuesday, highlighting the city’s most dangerous intersections. The group is pushing the City Council to vote on a bill that would eliminate parking near intersections across the five boroughs, with the goal of making them safer.

The collective — comprised of advocates with Transportation Alternatives, Families for Safe Streets, and Open Plans — found that 12,261 New Yorkers have been killed or seriously injured since City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams was elevated to her post in early 2022.

They also found that there are 118 intersections across the city where five or more New Yorkers have either been killed or seriously injured over the same period and that nearly three million New Yorkers live within a half-mile of one of those intersections.

Elizabeth Adams, Transportation Alternatives’ deputy director of public affairs (who is not related to the outgoing council speaker), said the data shows that dangerous intersections are a scourge citywide.

“This is an issue that impacts all of us, because what we’re talking about is almost 3 million New Yorkers who are within a half-mile of walking distance to a serious, dangerous intersection,” Adams said during a Tuesday news conference outside a lower Manhattan council office building.

“That impacts us, our loved ones, our families, our neighborhoods and our city has an urgent issue to act now,” she added.

The report also identified the most dangerous intersections, where it says clearing parking spots around crosswalks would make drivers and pedestrians safer — a practice known as “daylighting.” Those include:

West 120th Street and Lenox Avenue in Manhattan;

Northern Boulevard and 48th Street in Queens;

Flatbush Avenue and Avenue H in Brooklyn;

Bruckner Boulevard and St. Ann’s Avenue in the Bronx; and

Hunton Street and Richmond Road on Staten Island.

Shedding ‘daylighting’ on street safety

Adams said the analysis underscores the pressing need to pass Intro. 1138 — a measure sponsored by City Council Member Julie Won (D-Queens) — which would ban parking or idling within 20 feet of any intersection. Currently, the city allows parking right up to the crosswalk.

The bill, which would implement what is known as universal daylighting, also requires DOT to install hard barriers at 1,000 intersections a year.

Daylighting, is aimed at boosting visibility for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers around intersections to decrease the risk of deaths or injuries at traffic crossings.

“Daylighting is the practice of removing curb space at the intersection to create visibility for everyone,” Adams said. “So, whether you are a driver, a pedestrian, or a cyclist, you have the sight lines you need to see everyone who’s turning the corner, who’s coming around the bend.”

A DOT spokesperson responded with a statement saying: “One traffic death is one too many, and that is why under Vision Zero we have taken a data-driven approach to street safety that has helped reduce fatalities to historic lows. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all quick fix, but we will continue to use every tool available – including targeted daylighting – to make our streets safer.”

They added that there has been some amount of daylighting at the top intersections in each borough identified in the report.

The DOT also cited a study the agency released earlier this year that argued universal daylighting without hard infrastructure does not make intersections safer and may cause as many as 15,000 more traffic injuries per year. The report further concluded that daylighting should only be used in certain instances.

However, Streetsblog reported last month on internal documents it obtained from the City Council’s data team that found DOT’s study was based on faulty data.

The advocates released the analysis as part of their push for Speaker Adams to schedule the bill for a vote in the last City Council meeting of the session, next Thursday.

The bill currently has majority support — 27 co-sponsors in the 51-member council. But it needs at least 34 votes in favor to override a likely veto from outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.

Elizabeth Adams charged that if the speaker does not schedule the bill for a vote next week, it is “a failure of this council and of this speaker’s leadership.”

Council spokesperson Julia Agos, in a statement, responded that “The safety of pedestrians and all street users remains a top priority for Speaker Adams and the council.”

According to reports from Streetsblog and Gothamist, the DOT sent the council a counterproposal that would mandate the city to daylight 100 locations per year, with no requirement to add hard barriers. That is far below what the bill’s proponents are pushing for, but the outlets reported that the speaker has embraced it.

At the same time, both outlets reported that Council Member Won has been considering amendments to the bill to help secure supermajority support for it. The changes would reportedly result in the bill requiring daylighting at three-quarters of city intersections, rather than all of them.

Agos said the bill is still being negotiated.

“Introduction 1138 continues to be actively worked on and negotiated as part of the council’s legislative process, which includes consideration of public input, ahead of the Council’s final Stated Meeting,” she said.