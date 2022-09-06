Throughout the year, crime in New York City has shown increases in crime every month, and August was no exception.

According to NYPD statistics, crime in New York City increased by 26%, with 11,619 crimes in August 2022 compared to 8,906 in August 2021. Almost every category of crime increased last month. The exceptions were murder, which saw a 54.2% decrease in August 2022 with 27 reported cases compared to August 2021, and rape, which remained the same as the year before with 144 reported cases. The NYPD acknowledges that rape continues to be underreported.

“Any level of violence in New York City – or anywhere – is unacceptable,” said Chief of Department Kenneth Corey. “We know that New York City is safer today than it was when we implemented our Summer Violence Reduction Plan in May. Throughout these months, the NYPD carried out more of its integral work, often in concert with our law enforcement partners, to develop long-term investigations focused on those few New Yorkers willing The good news? NYC murders plunged in August. The bad news? Almost every other major crime went up againto pick up guns and use them.”

The number of grand larcenies saw a 34.7% spike from 3,480 crimes in August 2021 to 4,687 crimes in August 2022, and burglaries rose 31.1% from 1,034 in August 2021 to 1,356 in August 2022. Robberies saw a 38% increase compared to August 2021 (1,630 last month compared to 1,181 in 2021).

Auto theft incidents increased from 1,004 in August 2021 to 1,210 in August 2022, a 20.5% increase, while felony assaults increased from 2,112 crimes in August 2021 to 2,303 in August 2022, a slight 9% increase.

Hate crimes also saw a 41% increase year-over-year, with 55 crimes reported in August 2022 compared to 39 in August 2021.

The NYPD reports that the number of overall shooting incidents last month was driven down in New York City compared with August 2021, marking the fourth-lowest number of shootings for any August in the modern CompStat era. Citywide shooting incidents decreased in August by 30.3% (115 v. 165), driven by steep decreases in the Bronx, southern Queens, and northern Brooklyn. Additionally, the number of murders citywide decreased for the month by 54.2% (27 v. 59) compared to the same period last year.

“In their training, crime-fighting strategies, and relentless commitment, the brave women and men of the NYPD know well the most effective and just ways to battle crime and keep New Yorkers safe – and they will never waver in that trusted mission,” said Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. “Your officers have worked in tandem and across boroughs and bureaus throughout this summer to prevent violence and criminal activity. Their success is a strong reflection of NYPD innovations built on gathering timely intelligence, rapid deployment, and the use of effective tactics to engage, investigate, and address matters large and small. Our gun seizures and gun arrests in August – and the corresponding downturn in shooting incidents – indicate a positive corner turn in our fight to stop criminals willing to carry illegal guns and brazenly use them. For the NYPD, victims of crime remain our central focus. We know there is much more work to be done to address crime in our city. We must push forward as we continue to advocate for further refinements to the state’s well-meaning criminal justice reforms that too many recidivists and violent criminals exploit.”