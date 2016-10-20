NYC National Prescription Pill Take-Back Day drop-off locations

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can drop off the drugs at 22 different police precincts.

New York City will take part in National Prescription Pill Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, with 22 drop-off locations.

New Yorkers can dispose of their unwanted and unused medication this weekend as part of the annual National Prescription Pill Take-Back Day.

This Saturday people can anonymously hand in their prescription drugs in a drop-off box at 22 different police precincts in every borough.

The event is organized twice each year by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration along with state and local officials, according to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

“Eliminating access to unused prescription drugs in medicine cabinets is a simple and effective tool in our fight against the opioid abuse epidemic that is tearing apart families across our state,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “I encourage all New Yorkers to dispose of unneeded drugs at a local site on Take-Back Day, and to visit the Department of Health website to locate a year-round drop box.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can drop off the drugs at the 7th Precinct, 10th Precinct, 13th Precinct, 20th Precinct, and 25th Precinct in Manhattan; the 42nd Precinct, 45th Precinct, 46th Precinct, 48th Precinct, and 50th Precinct in the Bronx; the 61st Precinct, 68th Precinct, 78th Precinct, 84th Precinct, and 90th Precinct in Brooklyn; the 100th Precinct, 103rd Precinct, 111th Precinct, and 112th Precinct in Queens; or the 120th Precinct, 122nd Precinct, and 123rd Precinct in Staten Island.