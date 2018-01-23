New York City is suing painkiller manufacturers and distributors for a half-billion dollars to recoup what the city says are municipal costs of addressing opioid addiction and death, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The defendants include Purdue, Teva, Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, according to the mayor’s office.

The firms could not be immediately reached for comment.

Earlier this month, the city sued five of the world’s biggest oil companies to recoup billions of dollars it says it must spend to protect New Yorkers from climate change. The lawsuit is pending in federal court.

Corporation Counsel Zachary Carter, the de Blasio administration’s top lawyer, compared both lawsuits with successful litigation in the 1990s against tobacco manufacturers.

Every day we lose 3 to 4 New Yorkers to overdose. The #opioidcrisis has taken too many lives. Join us as we announc… https://t.co/bsFsolsCsa — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 23, 2018

“It was worth it, because several generations of young people did not become smokers because of the effect of those lawsuits,” Carter said.

Carter said he expected the city’s opioid suit to be consolidated for discovery purposes with similar cases in Suffolk County, and then tried in Manhattan.

According to Dr. Herminia Palacio, de Blasio’s deputy for health and human services, fatal overdoses in New York City jumped 17 percent from 2014 to 2015, and 50 percent from 2015 to 2016. Half the deaths involved fentanyl.

About 1,000 people died of an overdose in 2016 involving an opioid, according to city statistics.

“We have so much work to do,” Palacio said.

The suit, filed in State Supreme Court, alleges that the manufacturers misrepresented the drugs’ safety and efficacy and that distributors oversupplied the pills and fueled the illegal market.

Doing so, the suit claims, created a public nuisance “through increased substance use treatment services, ambulatory services, emergency department services, inpatient hospital services, medical examiner costs, criminal justice costs, and law enforcement costs,” according to the mayor’s office.