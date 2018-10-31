The NYPD has not disclosed what happened with a 9-month-old inquiry into cops' actions at January’s chaotic immigration protest that ended in the aggressive arrests of two New York City councilmen and 16 other demonstrators, the councilmen said Wednesday.

The councilmen said they were uncertain about the probe, which the NYPD ordered after Council Speaker Corey Johnson criticized the police response that Jan. 11 as "out of control" and video emerged of officers' rough behavior, including one cop repeatedly grabbing demonstrators by the neck.

“I really don’t think they want to answer the questions,” Councilman Jumaane Williams (D-Brooklyn), one of the arrestees, said in a Wednesday interview on the floor of the council chamber. “And they may not have the answers to the questions.”

The group was demonstrating the imminent detention of Ravi Ragbir, a green-card holder turned felon turned immigration rights activist, against whom the Obama administration began deportation proceedings. Ragbir lost his right to be in the country after serving prison time for a criminal ring that used stolen identities to get fraudulent mortgages.

Though Ragbir had been free under Obama, the Trump administration detained the Trinidad and Tobago native pending deportation. A court later freed him. On Monday, a federal appeals court in Manhattan heard arguments about whether the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was targeting Ragbir for criticizing the agency.

The NYPD’s press office did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill in January said officers were trying to clear the way for an ambulance ferrying a man they believed was having a heart attack; demonstrators said the ambulance was a ruse to sneak Ragbir away. O’Neill said at the time that one officer involved in policing the protest was transferred to a less prestigious unit but did not disclose his name.

Williams was convicted in August of blocking the ambulance but acquitted of obstructing cops who were trying to move him off the street.

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez (D-Manhattan) pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. A photo of the demonstration showed multiple cops arresting Rodriguez, including one with his arms wrapped around Rodriguez's neck and head.

“We deserve answers now,” Rodriguez said. He added, “I hope that they go deep into the investigation that they promised that they would do. What happened that day was so frustrating. It shouldn’t have happened.”

On Wednesday, Johnson said he would reach out to the NYPD for an update and that the outcome should “probably be public” because “on investigations like this, transparency is incredibly important.”