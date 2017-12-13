New York City was awarded $64.8 million in state aid on Wednesday to support building projects, business expansions and educational initiatives.

But the city fell short of its goal of placing among the big winners in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s annual Regional Economic Development Councils competition. Regions that receive the most money in the contest are considered big winners. The city has only been a big winner once — last year — since Cuomo began the contest in 2011.

The 2017 allocation to New York City is $15.4 million less than the $80.2 million it received last year, however the number of projects is the same: 121.

Among the projects benefiting from Wednesday’s award is Celmatix, a biotechnology company that is developing products to improve women’s health. The firm received $4.5 million toward a $12.5 million expansion in lower Manhattan.

The nonprofit Drive Change Inc. won $700,000 for a Commissary for Social Justice. The $3.5 million building in Brooklyn will give food-truck vendors a place to prepare food, store supplies and maintain their vehicles. In return, the vendors will hire graduates of the nonprofit’s training programs.

Another recipient of Wednesday’s award is B.NYC, a proposed incubator for technology startups from overseas. The facility, to be in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, received $1.9 million.

At the awards ceremony, Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein, a judge for the 2017 competition, said “it is another step in unlocking the economic potential for New York State . . . The bottom up approach is working,” the Brooklyn Democrat said, referring to regional councils.

The New York City Regional Economic Development Council is one of 10 across the state that Cuomo established. Each council recommends projects for state funding. Council members are business, education and labor leaders, not politicians.

Over the past seven years, the city has secured $465.1 million for 573 projects, the lowest amount among the state’s regions.