NYC reps vow to push back on Trump border czar Tom Homan’s threat to step up ICE raids here

Tom Homan, President Trump’s border czar, said on Tuesday that he will be ramping up ICE’s operations in New York “soon” beyond the courtroom hallways of 26 Federal Plaza.

Homan made the ominous statement during a Nov. 18 appearance on Fox News, during which he said that he himself would be coming to the Big Apple in the “near future.”

“I plan on being in New York City in the near future. We are going to do operations in New York City,” Homan said. “We will be coming to New York City; we are already there now, but we will increase the enforcement presence in New York City again because they are a sanctuary city, and we know that we have an issue there.”

The Trump administration has long opposed New York City’s sanctuary status because it limits local agency cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

This comes on the heels of last month’s ICE raid along Canal Street in Chinatown that saw a slew of vendors arrested along with four American citizens who were cuffed by federal agents as a spontaneous protest erupted over the detainments.

Residents have also reported an increased sightings of masked men, presumably ICE agents, dragging people off the street and shoving them into unmarked vehicles.

Mamdani team pushes back on Homan’s ICE threat

A spokesperson for Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani stated that the incoming administration will do everything in its power to protect those it will soon serve.

“New York City’s more than three million immigrants are central to our city’s strength, vitality, and success. The Mayor-elect remains steadfast in his commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every single New Yorker and upholding our sanctuary laws,” Dora Pekec, Mamdani’s spokesperson, said.

Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately respond to amNewYork’s request for comment. Adams and Homan have met multiple times since President Trump’s re-election last year to discuss ways the city government could cooperate with the federal government on stopping illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, other New York elected officials vowed not to be intimidated by Homan or the Trump administration.

“It’s just a continuation of absolutely draconian immigration enforcement from this federal administration. We won’t be intimidated. We have a responsibility more than ever to protect New Yorkers from threats like this from the federal government,” Senator Julia Salazar told amNewYork.

City Comptroller Brad Lander also spoke to amNewYork, adding that people can aid layers of protections against ICE by placing “employee only” signs on doors at places of work, something that will force the Feds to obtain warrants in order to enter portions of the premises. Still, he also echoed Salazar’s comments, adding that locals will not be intimidated either.

“New Yorkers are not going to allow Tom Homan and his brown shirted ICE agents to occupy our city with impunity,” said the outgoing comptroller. “We’re not going to let them violate the rule of law, abduct our neighbors without judicial warrants, without identifying themselves, while wearing masks without due process, grabbing people into cars, taking parents while their kids are in school. We’re not going to let that happen. And you can see New Yorkers rising up in that way all over the place. Those folks on Canal Street just knew it was wrong.”