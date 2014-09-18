NYC’s small business’ websites targeted for .nyc domain name to brand themselves as New Yorkers

Domains can be requested by anyone with a city address until Oct. 3.

Elected officials want to make sure that even the city’s pizza joints get their own slices of New York City-branded internet real estate.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and City Councilman Benjamin Kallos are launching a campaign Friday to inform local small businesses about the availability of .nyc domain names.

Their offices will be distributing flyers, emailing businesses and coordinating with chambers of commerce to get the word out.

“The new .nyc web address will help businesses succeed in the world’s greatest, most competitive city,” Kallos said In an email.

Brewer said it would help businesses brand themselves as New Yorkers. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for those vendors seeking to differentiate themselves,” she said in a statement.

Kallos and Brewwer also want to warn local businesses about the risk of internet squatters buying up .nyc domains. Complaints can be filed against anyone who is suspected of co-opting a domain without being a New Yorker.

New Yorkers with a physical address in the city have until Oct. 3 to request addresses before they are made available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sales of .nyc domains are expected to generate substantial revenue for the city. There’s a $20 annual fee and a $30 one-time application fee.