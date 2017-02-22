NYC’s tech training program to get financial, services boost, mayor says

The city’s Tech Talent Pipeline initiative, which trains New Yorkers in technology skills and helps place them in jobs, will be expanding this year, the mayor announced Wednesday.

The TTP Residency Program connects undergraduate computer science students with internships and mentorship programs and will get an additional $1 million investment. The program operates out of Queens College’s campus and will launch at Lehman College in the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said TTP’s partners — The New York Times and Huge — made commitments to offer more jobs, internships and fellowships to the program’s members.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is also investing $500,000 in the initiative, which launched in 2014.

TTP’s occupational training programs, which emphasize promoting women and minority tech students, have raised graduates’ salaries by an average of 34%, according to the mayor.